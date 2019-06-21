Simmons, along with the No. 42 pick in the 2019 Draft, has been traded to the Wizards by the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Sixers effectively unloaded Simmons' contract onto the Wizards by attaching a second-round pick. The 29-year-old has $5.7 million left on his deal for next season. During the 2018-19 campaign, he Simmons averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes. He may be able to garner more run in Washington, but it's doubtful he'll become fantasy relevant in the majority of formats.

More News

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER WATCH LIVE ANALYSIS
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...

    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NBA DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NBA DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ