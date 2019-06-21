Simmons, along with the No. 42 pick in the 2019 Draft, has been traded to the Wizards by the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Sixers effectively unloaded Simmons' contract onto the Wizards by attaching a second-round pick. The 29-year-old has $5.7 million left on his deal for next season. During the 2018-19 campaign, he Simmons averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes. He may be able to garner more run in Washington, but it's doubtful he'll become fantasy relevant in the majority of formats.