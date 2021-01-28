Bell played 31 minutes in Wednesday's 124-106 loss to the Pelicans and contributed five points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Just days after signing a 10-day deal, Bell was moved into the starting lineup in his second game for the shorthanded Wizards. Head coach Scott Brooks hoped that the big-bodied Bell would provide a better matchup against Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the second-year forward still had his way with Washington (32 points on 12-for-16 shooting from the field). Bell was at least able to capitalize on the big minutes by returning value for those that used him as a punt play in DFS contests, but he won't see this level of playing time for much longer. The 26-year-old will be a prime candidate to lose out on a rotation spot once the likes of Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans, Deni Avdija and Moritz Wagner are cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocol for COVID-19.