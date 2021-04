Bell (not injury related) has officially signed a 10-day contract with the Wizards.

The 26-year-old previously joined Washington on a 10-day pact in January, though he didn't see game action during his time with the team. Bell played with the Erie BayHawks in the G League bubble, averaging 17.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals across seven games.