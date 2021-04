Bell is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old joined Washington on a 10-day pact in January, though he didn't see game action during his time with the team. Bell played with the Erie BayHawks in the G League bubble and averaged 17.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals across seven games. He should provide depth at center with Daniel Gafford sidelined by an ankle injury.