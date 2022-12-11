Goodwin ended Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers with 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, six steals and four rebounds over 38 minutes.

Goodwin got off to a slow start in this one by scoring only two points in the first quarter, but he knocked down three of seven attempts from the field in the second period and ultimately turned in a solid scoring night. Perhaps more noteworthy was Goodwin's performance on the defensive end, where he continued to be a pest in the passing lanes. He's now racked up 11 steals in the past two games, and he may have the potential to be an elite contributor in that category if his minutes remain strong in the absences of Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Monte Morris (groin).