Goodwin tallied 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 134-116 loss to the Hawks.

Though he's started in consecutive games while top point guards Monte Morris (ankle) and Delon Wright (illness) have sat out along with other higher-usage players like Bradley Beal (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Goodwin hasn't stepped in to fill the scoring void in any sort of major way. Despite taking on 28- and 29-minute workloads in the two starts, Goodwin has barely cleared double digits in the scoring column on both occasions while shooting a collective 38.5 percent from the field. Fortunately for those that streamed him into fantasy lineups, Goodwin hasn't been a total zero, as he's racked up 15 assists between the two contests, and he came up big in the defensive categories Wednesday.