Goodwin closed Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Rockets with 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes.

The second-year guard set a new career high in scoring as he handled a lead role for a depleted Wizards roster. Goodwin started three of the final four games this season and played at least 20 minutes in seven of Washington's last nine contests, but he's unlikely to handle more than a depth role heading into 2023-24.