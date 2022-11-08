Goodwin totaled 17 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 21 minutes during Monday's 108-100 win over the Hornets.

In his seventh career NBA game, Goodwin couldn't miss as he nearly doubled his previous best scoring performance -- a mark set in the Wizards' last game. With Bradley Beal stuck in the COVID-19 protocols and Delon Wright (hamstring) lacking a timetable for his return, there have been minutes available in the Washington backcourt, and Goodwin's performance the last couple nights may result in him keeping a rotational role even after Beal is back.