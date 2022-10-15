Goodwin's Exhibit 10 contract was converted to a two-way deal Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Goodwin saw six total minutes with the Wizards last season. He spent most of his time in the G League with the Captial City Go-Go. There, in 31 regular-season appearances (all starts), he averaged 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals. He built off those numbers this preseason, where he averaged 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 17.5 minutes. With the Wizards a bit thin at point guard, Goodwin may get more opportunities this year.