Goodwin contributed two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 win over Dallas.
Goodwin has performed well recently in his extended action, tallying additional minutes in the absence of Bradley Beal (COVID-19 protocols). He may be a temporary fantasy option in some formats but will likely only remain viable until Beal is cleared to return.
