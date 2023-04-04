Goodwin will start Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Goodwin will step into the starting point guard spot with Monte Morris (ankle) and Delon Wright (illness) sidelined. In four games with the first five, Goodwin has averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals across 31.1 minutes, but could see a higher usage rate with the Wizards incredibly shorthanded.