Goodwin finished Wednesday's 118-104 loss to the Nuggets with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes.

Following a six-game stretch earlier this month in which he sat out twice in coach's decisions and logged between four and 13 minutes over his four appearances, Goodwin looked like a fringy member of head coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s rotation. However, the situation has changed for Goodwin over the last two games, as he's taken on minutes loads in the teens while going an impressive 7-for-12 from the field between those contests. The absence of Kyle Kuzma (ankle) for the past two contests and Bradley Beal (knee) for Wednesday's game may have played a factor in Goodwin's boosted playing time, so his role will be keeping an eye on once the Wizards are back to full strength.