Goodwin signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Goodwin saw six total minutes with the Wizards last season. He spent most of his time in the G League with the Captial City Go-Go. There, in 31 regular-season appearances (all starts), he averaged 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals. The guard should join the Wizards for camp, but it would be surprising if he made the final roster.