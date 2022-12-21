Goodwin produced two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 victory over the Suns.

Goodwin remained in a bench role for a fourth consecutive game Tuesday, and he was unable to generate much production in any categories while playing just 12 minutes. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 18.5 minutes per game.