Goodwin notched three points (1-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Hornets.

Goodwin hit his only shot toward the end of the third quarter, and then didn't see the floor at all in the fourth. Coach Steve Clifford went with a bigger lineup and stuck with it as they were making a huge comeback. This is the second straight game that Goodwin saw less than 20 minutes, which might be something to monitor.