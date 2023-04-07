Goodwin isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Heat, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Delon Wright will replace Goodwin in the starting lineup Friday. Goodwin is averaging 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 16.3 minutes in his last 10 games coming off the bench.
