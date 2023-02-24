The Wizards signed Goodwin to a multi-year deal Wednesday.

Goodwin opened the season on a two-way deal but quickly emerged as a rotational piece for Washington and is averaging 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 18.1 minutes across 40 NBA appearances. With the Wizards back to full strength, Goodwin has fallen out of the rotation of late, appearing in just five of the team's past 14 contests. However, the Wizards no longer need to worry about exceeding the 50-game limit at the NBA level that comes with a two-way deal, so Goodwin could work his way back into the rotation behind the likes of Monte Morris, Delon Wright and Kendrick Nunn. Goodwin's new deal is fully guaranteed for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, partially guaranteed next season and has a team option for 2024-25, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic.