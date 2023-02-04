Goodwin posted 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over Maine.

Goodwin struggled badly from the field and ended up with more field goal attempts than points scored, but he still delivered a decent stat line as the Go-Go came away with the victory. One of seven players that scored in double digits for Capital City in this contest, Goodwin is averaging 19.3 points per game in the regular season.