Goodwin ended Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers with 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and six steals over 38 minutes.

Goodwin got off to a slow start in this one by scoring only two points in the first quarter, but he knocked down three of seven attempts from the field in the second period and ultimately turned in a solid scoring night. After averaging 5.0 points through his first three games in December, Goodwin has responded by pouring in 19 and 17 points in his last two matchups, respectively.