Goodwin recorded 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 118-109 loss to the Knicks.

Goodwin had a bigger opportunity Sunday, as the Wizards sat Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Bradley Beal (knee), Monte Morris (ankle) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle). Despite coming off the bench, the second-year guard tied for the team-lead in rebounds and had the second most assists. The Wizards may have role players stepping into bigger roles for the rest of the season, but Goodwin might not get enough playing time to be a difference maker in fantasy.