Goodwin delivered 20 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Charge.

Goodwin was not efficient from the field, as evidenced by the fact that he needed 15 shots to score 20 points, but he still contributed enough in other categories to end up with a decent outing in a tight loss for Capital City. Goodwin spent time with the Wizards and this was his first game in the G League during the regular season, so expect him to be one of Capital City's go-to players as long as he remains in this level.