Goodwin ended Friday's 136-124 victory over the Spurs with 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 31 minutes.

The Wizards put up 136 points against the Spurs for their third highest scoring game of the season. Goodwin has shown plenty of flashes this season when he gets opportunities, and he got a big one Friday as he cleared 30 minutes for the first time since Dec. 12. He could be an intriguing fantasy pickup down the stretch if Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) miss additional time.