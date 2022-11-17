Goodwin (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Goodwin suffered the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder. Even with Bradley Beal back from COVID-19 protocols, it appears Goodwin may stay in the rotation. However, he may have to rest his knee before resuming his newfound role.
