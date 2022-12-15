Goodwin isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets.
Monte Morris' return to the lineup Wednesday will move Goodwin back to his bench role. Goodwin averaged 14.0 points, 6.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 37.0 minutes over his past two starts.
