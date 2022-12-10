Goodwin had 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and five steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 121-111 loss to the Pacers.

Goodwin scored eight of his 19 points in the nine fourth-quarter minutes. It was a career night for the 24-year-old as he set career highs in scoring and minutes played. The strong performance ended a four-game skid during which he went 7-for-25 from the field and scored a combined 20 points. Over the last 16 games, he's seen an increased role with Washington and is averaging 23.1 minutes per contest in that span.