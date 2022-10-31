Goodwin racked up six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 18 minutes during Sunday's 112-94 loss to the Celtics.

In his second appearance of the season, Goodwin had a solid outing. He had only played two minutes over the Wizards' first five contests but received 18 minutes off the bench Sunday, including seven in the fourth quarter when the game was out of hand. He spent most of his time last season in the G League with Capital City Go-Go and may end up back there at some point this season if he cannot secure regular minutes.