Goodwin notched 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's loss to Long Island.

Goodwin was efficient from the field and posted solid numbers in other categories, but unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to carry the Go-Go to victory since the rest of the team didn't step their game up. Goodwin was the only player who ended up with more than 15 points in this contest, and he has reached that mark in each of his three regular-season appearances with Capital City.