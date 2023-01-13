Goodwin will start Friday's game against the Knicks.
Monte Morris has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, allowing Goodwin to enter the starting five for the fourth time this season. Across his previous three starts, the two-way guard has averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Lackluster results in win•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Returns to bench•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Brings defense in loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Starting with Morris out•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Scores career-high 19 points•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Low minutes in loss•