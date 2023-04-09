Goodwin will draw the start for Sunday's season finale against the Rockets.
Goodwin stepped out of the starting unit last game with Delon Wright taking the floor, but Wright will sit out the finale with knee soreness, opening a starting spot for Goodwin again. Goodwin averaged 28.5 minutes of action in his previous two starts and will likely log a similar workload Sunday.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Moves to bench•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Brings four steals in starting role•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Enters first unit•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Produces off bench•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Puts up solid fantasy line•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Gets double-digit minutes again•