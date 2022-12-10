Goodwin will start Saturday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The Wizards are thin Saturday, as Bradley Beal (hamstring), Will Barton (foot), Monte Morris (groin), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Delon Wright (hamstring) are sidelined. Goodwin will make the second start of his career Saturday. Per 36 minutes, he's averaging 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.