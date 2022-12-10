Goodwin will start Saturday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
The Wizards are thin Saturday, as Bradley Beal (hamstring), Will Barton (foot), Monte Morris (groin), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Delon Wright (hamstring) are sidelined. Goodwin will make the second start of his career Saturday. Per 36 minutes, he's averaging 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Scores career-high 19 points•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Low minutes in loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Set to make first career start•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Will play Sunday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin: Unavailable Friday•