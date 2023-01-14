Goodwin logged five points (2-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks.

Goodwin was inserted into the starting lineup Friday, replacing Monte Morris who was ruled out due to a hamstring issue. Despite the increase in role, Goodwin failed to produce, ending the night as a team-worst -20. There is no word on whether Morris will miss additional time but if that is the case, Goodwin could very well stick in the opening unit. With that said, managers may be better off targeting Delon Wright, who profiles as a better per-minute option thanks to his ability to contribute across multiple categories.