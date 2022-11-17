Coach Wes Unseld said Goodwin is undergoing testing for a knee injury he sustained in Wednesday's 121-120 loss to the Thunder, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The Wizards will have to wait for testing results to know the extent of Goodwin's injury, but his status for Friday's game versus Miami is uncertain. If Goodwin misses any time, Monte Morris should receive extended minutes, and Johnny Davis may be recalled from the G League.