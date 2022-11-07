Goodwin provided nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Sunday's 103-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Goodwin had totaled eight points, five rebounds and three assists over three contests heading into Sunday's game, but he beat each of those numbers in Sunday's contest alone. With Johnny Davis being sent to the G League, it appears a sizable opportunity has opened up for Goodwin within the Washington rotation. He should continue to see backup point guard minutes behind Monte Morris until Davis is deemed ready to rejoin the Wizards.