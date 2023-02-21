The Wizards plan to convert Goodwin's two-way contract into a standard NBA deal Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Despite being on a two-way deal, Goodwin emerged as a rotational piece for Washington earlier this season and is averaging 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 18.1 minutes per game across 40 appearances with the NBA team. With the Wizards backcourt having returned to full strength of late, Goodwin has fallen out of the rotation of late, appearingin just five of the team's past 14 contests. However, Washington no longer needs to worry about exceeding the 50-game limit at the NBA level that comes with players on two-way deal, so Goodwin could start to see more playing time again behind the likes of Monte Morris, Delon Wright and Kendrick Nunn.