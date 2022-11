Goodwin (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Goodwin has been a key piece off the bench for Washington this season, averaging nearly 24 minutes per game over his last six appearances, and his availability in this game could be huge for a Wizards team that's lacking depth on the backcourt. With Monte Morris (ankle) downgraded to out, Goodwin might be in line for both added minutes and increased usage Sunday.