McRae has been recalled from the G League and is available for Wednesday's contest against the 76ers, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

McRae will be available for extra backcourt depth, largely due to the absence of John Wall (heel) and the team being on the second half of a back-to-back set. McRae has played 32 NBA minutes this season, totaling four points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.