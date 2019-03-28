Wizards' Jordan McRae: Career-high 21 points in win
McRae ended with 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-5 FT), and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 victory over the Suns.
McRae popped off for a career-high 21 points in Wednesday's victory over the Suns, hitting 8-of-10 from the field in an efficient performance. His role has fluctuated over the course of the season and his playing time from one game to the next is anyone's guess. There is a chance he is worked into the rotation with a little more regularity down the stretch but he remains more of a deep league flyer.
