Wizards' Jordan McRae: Cleared to return
McRae (finger) is available to play Wednesday against the Pacers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
McRae, who has been sidelined since Oct. 24 with a fractured right ring finger, has been cleared to return after getting through Tuesday's practice and Wednesday's shootaround with no issues. The combo guard played 23 minutes in the season opener before suffering the injury, but it remains to be seen how much he'll play Wednesday with Isaiah Thomas and C.J. Miles both back in the fold.
