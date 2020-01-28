Wizards' Jordan McRae: Downgraded to out
McRae (ankle) won't play Tuesday against Milwaukee.
McRae was deemed questionable earlier in the day, but he's since been ruled out for Tuesday's clash due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to return will come Thursday against the Hornets.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Fills stat sheet despite loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Sets new career high in boards•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Will play Monday•
-
Wizards' Jordan McRae: Practices as limited participant•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...