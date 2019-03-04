McRae registered 44 points (15-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-14 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 38 minutes Saturday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 135-119 loss to Raptors 905.

McRae cleared the 30-point threshold for a 10th consecutive game, marking a new G League record. The two-way player has been one of the top performers on the circuit when the Wizards have assigned him to Capital City this weekend. Over 28 outings with the affiliate, he's averaging 31.4 points (on 48.4 percent shooting from the field), 5.1 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.1 triples and 1.6 steals in 36.9 minutes per game.