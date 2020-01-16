McRae had 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-106 loss against the Bulls.

McRae has been coming off the bench following four straight starts and he has looked impressive during that six-game span, topping the 10-point mark five times during that stretch. The shooting guard is shooting just 36.9 percent from the field during those six games, however, and those efficiency struggles could conspire against his upside moving forward.