Wizards' Jordan McRae: Fills stat sheet despite loss
McRae had 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 134-129 overtime loss at Miami.
McRae has played at least 25 minutes in five of Washington's last six games and it's clear he is becoming one of the team's main bench players. That has translated to decent fantasy production of late, as the 28-year-old guard is averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists during over that stretch. He will aim to remain a reliable fantasy asset Thursday at Cleveland.
