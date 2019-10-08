McRae tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three blocks over 21 minutes Monday against the Knicks.

McRae led his squad with three blocks in the exhibition, though the Wizards would fall 104-99. The former second-round pick out of Tennessee didn't make much of an impact a season ago, averaging just 5.9 points over 27 contests, but it looks as though he'll compete for a key bench role this year.