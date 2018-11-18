Wizards' Jordan McRae: Levels up
McRae was called up by the Wizards on Sunday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Even though McRae will be with the Wizards in time for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, there's no guarantee that he'll be called into action. The 27-year-old has been tearing up the G League this season but has only seen action in four NBA games for a total of 22 minutes.
