Wizards' Jordan McRae: Listed out Saturday
McRae won't play Saturday against Brooklyn, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
McRae will miss his third straight matchup as a result of a right ankle sprain. His next chance to return comes Monday against the Warriors.
