McRae (finger) grabbed one rebound in two minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 loss to the Pacers.

McRae had been sidelined since the season opener due to a fractured right ring finger, which he had surgery on Oct. 24. He didn't see the floor for long in this one, and with Troy Brown no longer on a minutes limit, McRae may have a tough time carving out a considerable load of playing time going forward.