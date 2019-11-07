Wizards' Jordan McRae: Logs two minutes in loss
McRae (finger) grabbed one rebound in two minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 loss to the Pacers.
McRae had been sidelined since the season opener due to a fractured right ring finger, which he had surgery on Oct. 24. He didn't see the floor for long in this one, and with Troy Brown no longer on a minutes limit, McRae may have a tough time carving out a considerable load of playing time going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.