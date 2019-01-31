Wizards' Jordan McRae: Minutes pick up in win
McRae played a season-high 26 minutes and contributed 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal Wednesday in the Wizards' 107-89 victory over the Pacers.
After exploding for 15 points in just eight minutes one night earlier against the Cavaliers, McRae was awarded an elevated role in the Washington backcourt rotation in the second half of the back-to-back set. He ended up outpacing starting point guard Tomas Satoransky (23 minutes) in playing time and provided another quality scoring punch. There's a decent chance he'll see his minutes tail off a little in the Wizards' next game Saturday against the Bucks, but McRae might have done enough over the last two contests to at least temporarily solidify a spot in coach Scott Brooks' rotation.
