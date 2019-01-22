McRae totaled 37 points (15-28 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes Saturday against Wisconsin.

McRae poured in a game-high 37 points, but he went just 1-for-7 from beyond the arc in a 109-105 loss for the Go-Go. The 6-5 guard has been a fun player to watch in the G League this season, averaging 29.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 21 games.