McRae (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

McRae is feeling better after missing Sunday's game against the Magic due to an illness. The 28-year-old guard has seen more than 10 minutes in three games this season, posting averages of 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 17.7 minutes in those appearances.