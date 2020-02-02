Wizards' Jordan McRae: Out again
McRae (ankle) will not play Monday against the Warriors.
It'll be the fourth straight absence for McRae, who continues to nurse a sprained ankle. The good news is the Wizards have three straight off days after Monday's game, so McRae will have some time to rest up before Friday's meeting with Dallas.
